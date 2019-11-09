AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in a critical condition after a shooting in North Austin on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the 900 block of Galewood Drive, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The man was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

Police, EMS and fire crews responded to the incident. Drivers are asked to avoid the area while investigations continue.

No further information is available at this time.

