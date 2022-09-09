North Austin crash results in vehicle striking home, ATCEMS says

One person was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was hospitalized Friday morning after a two-vehicle crash in North Austin.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services reported that the crash occurred around 11:32 a.m. at Northcrest Boulevard and St. Johns Avenue.

Officials said the crash resulted in one vehicle striking a nearby home.

One person was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries. Police did not specify who was injured.

No further information was immediately available.

Motor Vehicle Collision at Northcrest Blvd/ St. Johns Ave (11:32). #ATCEMS & @austinfireinfo are on scene of a collision involving 2 vehicles, resulting in one vehicle striking a home. #ATCEMSMedics reporting a single adult patient & declared a Trauma Alert. More info to follow. pic.twitter.com/iysgl6aHIZ — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) September 9, 2022

