North Austin crash results in vehicle striking home, ATCEMS says

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was hospitalized Friday morning after a two-vehicle crash in North Austin.
Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services reported that the crash occurred around 11:32 a.m. at Northcrest Boulevard and St. Johns Avenue.
Officials said the crash resulted in one vehicle striking a nearby home.
One person was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries. Police did not specify who was injured.
No further information was immediately available.
