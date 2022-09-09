x
North Austin crash results in vehicle striking home, ATCEMS says

One person was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was hospitalized Friday morning after a two-vehicle crash in North Austin.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services reported that the crash occurred around 11:32 a.m. at Northcrest Boulevard and St. Johns Avenue.

Officials said the crash resulted in one vehicle striking a nearby home. 

One person was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries. Police did not specify who was injured.

No further information was immediately available.

