APD seeking help in locating missing adult believed to be in danger

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Mayre Jantz.

Jantz was reported missing on Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. after she was last heard from on Sept. 7 at 12 p.m. She was believed to be at her residence on Camino La Costa at that time.

APD said Jantz is in need of daily medication which raises concern for her welfare.

Jantz is described as a white female in her 20s with short brown hair and brown eyes who weighs 110 pounds and is 5 feet and 5 inches tall.

Anyone who sees Jantz is asked to call 911. Tips can also be submitted using APD's mobile app.

