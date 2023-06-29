Central Texas nonprofit offers free HVAC training

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Texas is the second most in-demand state for HVAC technicians.

AUSTIN, Texas — Experts who work closely with air conditioning units say the heat in Texas is causing units to run hard and, ultimately, break down – highlighting the urgent need for HVAC technicians who specialize in repairing and installing A/C units.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Texas is the second most in-demand state for HVAC technicians, with a need of around 31,000 workers across the state.

The high demand has encouraged the nonprofit Skillpoint Alliance to offer free training for people interested, with a 5-week training course at its southeast Austin location.

Jeff Jackson is the HVAC employment instructor with Skillpoint. He said the training is critical right now.

"There is a shortage, and it is a tough job. You have to work in the heat. My motto is, 'I sweat so others don't have to,'" Jackson said.

Mychillio “Chili” Rankin is one of about 10 people in the training program to become a technician. He said he wants to make a difference when he becomes a tech.

“It is hot. Imagine being in a house that's closed in, where that heat is building," Rankin said. "I feel like I am almost a hero, a superhero coming in and making sure the A/C is right so you can make it through the night, make everybody happy."

Rankin will be graduating Friday and hopes to get hired soon. He said he is ready to battle the heat.

"Being from Texas, we deal with the heat, and I want to cool people out. Because when you're hot, you're frustrated," Rankin said. "If I can cool you down, you will have a better grip on life."

