New York State Assembly to begin impeachment investigation of Gov. Cuomo

The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee is now authorized to talk to witnesses, subpoena documents, and look at any evidence.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee will begin a formal impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo following sexual assault and harassment allegations that have come to light.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced Thursday that following the Assembly Majority Conference earlier in the day, he has authorized the investigation of the 63-year-old governor. Heastie says the allegations of misconduct are serious.

The authorization gives the committee the ability to subpoena documents, look at any evidence, and talk with witnesses.

Heastie says he has full confidence in Assembly Member Charles Lavine, the chair of the committee who will lead the investigation, and the committee will do an "expeditious, full, and thorough investigation."

Lavine previously was the chair of the committee that created the Assembly's Sexual Harassment, Retaliation and Discrimination policy.

Heastie says this investigation will not interfere with the independent Attorney General investigation.

New York Attorney General Letitia James immediately followed up the announcement saying that the state legislature's actions will have "no bearing" on their investigation and confirmed the AG's separate investigation will continue.

Today’s action by the New York state legislature will have no bearing on our independent investigation into these allegations against Governor Cuomo.



Our investigation will continue. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) March 11, 2021

Earlier this week, Attorney General James announced the appointment of former Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon H. Kim and employment discrimination attorney Anne L. Clark as the two attorneys leading the independent investigation into Governor Cuomo.

How impeachment works in New York State

Here is the synopsis: