New Museum of Illusions coming to The Domain in Austin

The museum is aiming for a 2023 opening date.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Museum of Illusions announced plans to open a new location at The Domain in Austin in early 2023.

The "global leader in 'edutainment'" has signed a lease for a 6,265-square-foot space at 11010 Domain Drive #100.

"Museum of Illusions is designing its Austin museum for guests of all ages to enjoy optical illusions, 3D holograms and mind-bending exhibits as well as interactive and immersive illusion rooms," the museum said in a press release. "With nearly 40 museums open across 25 countries and featuring destinations in major cities including Paris, New York, Dubai, Dallas and more, Museum of Illusions is renowned for its unique and creative exhibits that simultaneously entertain and educate visitors on the complexities of the human mind. Austin’s Museum of Illusions is sure to serve as a truly unique addition to the wide range of attractions available for both residents and tourists alike to enjoy in Texas’ capital city."

Subhi Gharbieh, the managing partner of Beyond Entertainment Group, is assisting in the project. Together, they first introduced the concept to Texas in 2019 with the successful Dallas Museum of Illusions.

“Witnessing firsthand how much people really enjoy the experience they have when attending the Dallas Museum of Illusions as well as how robust the business model is, we made the decision to expand and provide the experience in new markets” said Gharbieh. “The museum takes guests on an unconventional, interactive and immersive journey that many have never seen before, and we’re excited that the great city of Austin – known for welcoming and embracing novel concepts – will soon be home to that experience.”

Museum of Illusions hopes to open 100 total locations by the end of 2026. It's currently working to open new locations in Washington, D.C.; Scottsdale, Arizona; Charlotte, North Carolina; Atlanta, Georgia; Houston, Texas, and more.