New Día de los Muertos mural in Austin honors lives lost to COVID-19

The new mural can be found outside the Coronado Studio on Vargas Road.

AUSTIN, Texas — Día de los Muertos is celebrated across the world typically from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2.

In Austin this year, on Nov. 1, the Austin Latino Coalition honored those who have died from COVID-19 with a new mural at the Coronado Studio, 901 Vargas Road, in southeast Austin.

Around 70,000 Texans have now died from the virus. And the CDC says people who are Hispanic or Latino are more than two times as likely to die from the virus than white people.

To date, more than 1,150 Austin/Travis County residents have died of COVID-19, and Latinos represent 50%, or 579 of all deaths, the group said.

The new mural was commissioned by Courtney Arte in the heart of East Austin and Montopolis.

On Monday, the group hosted a community ofrenda, honoring the deceased with pan de muerto, Mexican chocolate, cempazúchitl (the Mexican marigold plant), and calaveras literarias (poetry honoring the dead).

Community members were encouraged to bring photos and/or personal remembrance items of loved ones lost due to COVID-19 to display on the community ofrenda.

"Día de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, is a Mexican and Latino American celebration on Nov. 1 honoring the lives of the deceased with food, community networking and activities the dead enjoyed in life," the Austin Latino Coalition said. "Día de los Muertos recognizes death as a natural part of the human experience, a continuum with birth, childhood, and growing up to become a contributing member of the community. On Día de los Muertos, the dead are also a part of the community, awakened from their eternal sleep to share celebrations with their loved ones."