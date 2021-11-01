Suspect arrested in shooting, robbery at Austin H-E-B

Police said an H-E-B employee was shot twice and taken to the hospital.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has arrested a suspect linked to a shooting and robbery at an area H-E-B on Oct. 30.

Police first responded to the grocery store at 12407 MoPac Expressway Service Road northbound around 10:10 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting the shooting.

Upon arrival, police found an H-E-B employee who had been shot twice. They were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In their investigation, police learned that the employee had attempted to help a customer who was a victim of a robbery. The employee was eventually shot in the process of helping that victim.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. Officials later found that vehicle and took the suspect, 37-year-old James Davis, into custody. A firearm was located in the process.

Davis has been charged with robbery by assault, aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm. He was booked in the Travis County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

Anyone with information about this incident or other violent crime is asked to call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-5245.