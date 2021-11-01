After 20-plus years on death row, Rodney Reed’s conviction should stand, judge says

Reed has spent more than 20 years on death row after being convicted in 1998 for the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites.

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — A judge has issued a recommendation that Rodney Reed's conviction in the death of Stacey Stites should stand, according to Reed's attorney.

In 1998, Reed was convicted in the 1996 kidnap, rape and murder of Stacey Stites. He has spent more than 20 years on death row and has maintained his innocence.

Reed was granted an evidentiary hearing, which took place over nine days in late July. During that time, the defense argued for a new trial because they said no reasonable jury could convict Reed based on new evidence, which included witness testimony stating Reed was having a secret affair with Stites; that Stites was in an abusive relationship with her then-fiancé' Jimmy Fennell; and that Fennell was the real killer.

But state attorneys said those witnesses came forward more than 20 years later. The state questioned the witnesses' memory and concluded they are not credible. The state also said forensic evidence linked Reed to Stites.

Judge J.D. Langley had three options for his recommendation. He could recommend a new trial, let Reed's conviction stand or let Reed go free. Now that he has recommended that Reed's conviction stand, the case moves to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to decide what happens next. There is no timetable for that decision.

Jane Pucher, Reed’s attorney and a senior staff attorney at The Innocence Project released the following statement on Nov. 1 in response to Langley's recommendation:

“We look forward to presenting Mr. Reed’s case to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. If a new jury heard the overwhelming evidence of Rodney Reed’s innocence, it would have reasonable doubts. Convicted by an all-white jury, Mr. Reed has spent 23 years on death row for a crime he did not commit. Many highly credible witnesses testified at the evidentiary hearing that Mr. Reed and Stacey Stites knew each other and were intimately involved. Many credible witnesses also testified that Ms. Stites’s fiancé, Jimmy Fennell, was violent and controlling and had threatened to hurt her if he discovered she was unfaithful. Nationally recognized experts have completely debunked the forensic case against Mr. Reed and even the State’s pathology expert has agreed that central points at trial were false. We hope the Court of Criminal Appeals recognizes that he should be given a new trial.”

