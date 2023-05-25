Some neighbors fed up with pick-up situation at middle school, hope for solutions in upcoming school year

Neighbors said parents with kids at Gorzycki Middle School are ignoring the pick-up lane and are instead lining up in their neighborhood in the afternoon.

AUSTIN, Texas — Some residents in one South Austin neighborhood said the afterschool pick-up situation at a school near their homes has created a major headache for them.

The designated pick-up area for Gorzycki Middle School is off Slaughter Lane. However, residents told KVUE, parents have moved further down toward the back of the school where dozens of homes are.

Andrew Warren lives off of Colberg Drive and said before students are let out at 3:50 p.m., parents swarm the area, sometimes blasting music and often avoids leaving anywhere during that time.

"With everybody coming here, it's kind of, yeah, it's really annoying. Like I said, especially if you have to leave or you have to go do something. I try to just not do anything during that time," said Warren.

Other neighbors told KVUE that often times parents waiting to pick up their children will block their driveways.

Worry is starting to mount that the traffic in the area could end with a student, who is walking from campus, hurt.

Neighbors said that they have raised their concerns to the principal of the school and called 311, but they haven't received much of a response nor any type of remedy.

A spokesperson with the Austin Independent School District (AISD) told KVUE that district leaders were not made aware of any concerns, but would be reaching out to the principal of the school to learn more.

Classes officially ended on Friday, and although neighbors said they can breath a sigh of relief, they hope the school can put a plan in place for the upcoming school year.

"It'd be a nice relief and not have to worry about, you know, getting into an accident or something like that or just being able to get out during any time I want to and not have to worry about competing with a whole bunch of people that are picking up their kids," said Warren.

