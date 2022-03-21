U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to speak at LBJ Library

Friends of the LBJ Library will host Pelosi as a part of Women's History month.

AUSTIN, Texas — Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives, will speak in the Lady Bird Johnson Auditorium in the LBJ Presidential Library Wednesday at 6 p.m. as a part of Women’s History Month. The program will also be livestreamed on the LBJ Library YouTube page.

Mark K. Updegrove, president and CEO of the LBJ Foundation, will moderate the discussion.

Pelosi became the first woman speaker of the House of Representatives in 2007, and made history in 2019 when she was elected again, making her the first to regain the position in over half a century.

Speaker Pelosi has represented California’s 12th District in Congress for 34 years and has led House Democrats for 16 years. In 2013, she was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

This program will be held in-person, and friends members are able to register in person. Even if you want to attend virtually, you still need to register to get an email link to watch. To register, click here.

Proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of this event is required for in-person entry, though guests who are fully vaccinated may show proof instead of providing a negative test result. Masks are strongly encouraged.

Doors open at 5 p.m.

