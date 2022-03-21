LIST: Central Texas school districts announce early release due to potential severe storms

There's a threat for severe weather in Central Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — Rain showers Monday morning will transition to a threat for severe storms for the afternoon and evening. The window for severe storms is between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday, and the storms will be capable of large hail, tornadoes and damaging winds.

As a precaution, some Central Texas school districts have already announced plans to release students early. This list will be updated if more districts announce changes or issues due to the weather.

Del Valle ISD

Del Valle High School and the district's Opportunity Center will dismiss at 1:45 p.m. Monday. DVISD's middle schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. and its elementary campuses will dismiss at 2:30 p.m.

Georgetown ISD

Georgetown ISD has not announced plans for early release. However, the district did deal with a power outage early Monday morning.

GISD said at 7:30 a.m. Monday that a power outage was impacting phone lines at campuses. By 8:45 a.m., power was fully restored districtwide.

Lake Travis ISD

Lake Travis ISD will dismiss all of its classes two hours early Monday. Elementary school students will get out at 1 p.m. and the district's middle schools and Lake Travis High School will release at 2:10 p.m. Transportation will run two hours early, but late runs are canceled, as are all after school events.

Manor ISD

Manor ISD said it is monitoring the weather conditions closely and will notify staff and families if there are any changes to the regular school day, extracurricular activities and/or Monday night's school board meeting.