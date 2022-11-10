Moody Center tops highest-grossing arena list

Moody Center has surpassed every other national and international venue in gross revenue generated by concert ticket sales.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin’s Moody Center is topping the charts in Billboard Magazine.

The Moody Center is the highest-grossing venue in the world for arenas of its size in 2022. Even more impressive, it’s only been open for seven months!

The Moody Center hosted more than 90 events since its grand opening in April, including Carry Underwood, Harry Styles and Kendrick Lamar.

The venue was also ranked the No. 10 worldwide arena of 2022 based on ticket sales, in a list of 200 by Pollstar.

For the first time in 20 years, the CMT Music Awards will be hosted at the Moody Center on April 2, 2023.

Thank you - the fans who have embraced Moody Center in an unprecedented way by coming to shows in record numbers!



Moody Center ranked #1 highest grossing venue in the world within the category of 10,001- 15,000-person capacity arenas. pic.twitter.com/DJCobmjIqV — Moody Center (@MoodyCenterATX) December 5, 2022