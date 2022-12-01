Morgan Wallen announces Austin date for 2023 world tour

AUSTIN, Texas — Country music artist Morgan Wallen announced an Austin tour stop in 2023.
The "Whiskey Glasses" singer's "One Night at a Time World Tour" is coming to the Moody Center on Wednesday, May 24.
ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman are supporting acts.
Presale registration is now underway via Ticketmaster. Registration closes on Sunday, Dec. 4.
“Man, what a year 2022 has been with the 'Dangerous Tour.' I had the time of my life, and I cannot begin to express how grateful I am that my fans connected with the 'Dangerous' album the way they did,” Wallen shared. “I’ve had so many people ask me if I wanted to take some time off; but the truth is, I have been writing and making so much music in my off-time because I feel as inspired as I ever have. It feels like new songs are pouring out of me, and I love that feeling. We are going to run it back next year with the 'One Night a a Time World Tour.' Bigger venues. New countries. Bigger memories. See y’all there.”
The singer said $3 of every ticket sold for the U.S. dates will benefit the Morgan Wallen Foundation.