ATF offering $5K reward after firearms stolen from Kyle pawn shop

The weapons were stolen from the Money and More Pawn Shop on Oct. 23.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a $5,000 reward for more information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect responsible for firearm theft at a local pawn shop.

The Money and More Pawn Shop at 575 FM 150 East in Kyle was burglarized around 5:05 a.m. on Oct. 23. Officials said a white GMC Savana van backed into the building while the store was closed and began taking firearms from behind the counter.

In total, the ATF reports that seven weapons were taken, including one pistol, two shotguns and four rifles.

This suspect is described as a man, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 feet tall, with a medium build. He was wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, a green camouflage cap and Nike Air Jordans.

“ATF is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to apprehend the suspect responsible for this crime before he can commit future crimes,” said ATF Houston Field Division Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to call ATF at 1-888-ATF-GUNS. Details can also be emailed to ATFTips@atf.gov or submitted online on ATF’s website. Tips can be submitted anonymously via Reportit.

