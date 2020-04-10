Authorities looking for missing teen last seen in Austin

Kayla Villegas, 16, was last seen in Austin on Sept. 23.

AUSTIN, Texas — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the Austin Police Department are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 16-year-old girl.

Kayla Villegas was last seen in Austin on Sept. 23. According to NCMEC, she may be traveling in a tan 2003 Lincoln Aviator with the Texas license plate GLG5779. She may still be in the Austin area.

Villegas is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 138 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Villegas, you are urged to contact APD at 512-974-2000 or the NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678.