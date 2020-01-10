Lockhart football player with autism spectrum disorder surprised by Washington Football Team

LOCKHART, Texas — On Sept. 17, KVUE's Jake Garcia caught the special moment of Lockhart senior defensive end Desmond Pulliam – who has autism spectrum disorder – scoring his first career touchdown.
Since KVUE aired Pulliam's story, millions have seen his special moment online, including Washington Football Team kicker Dustin Hopkins.
Hopkins and his wife, Gabrielle, have a son with autism spectrum disorder and live in Austin part-time. The couple saw Pulliam's story and wanted to do something special for him.
So, Hopkins and the Washington Football Team made a video for Pulliam, which was played at the end of Lockhart's practice on Sept. 30. In it, Pulliam received congratulations from the team's defensive line, including former No. 2 overall pick Chase Young, as well as Head Coach Ron Rivera.
Watch the video here:
KVUE was there to capture Pulliam's reaction to his surprise.
Pulliam also received a signed jersey from the Washington Football Team.
