Lockhart football player with autism spectrum disorder surprised by Washington Football Team

The kicker for the NFL's Washington Football Team saw KVUE's story about Desmond Pulliam and was touched because his son also has autism spectrum disorder.

LOCKHART, Texas — On Sept. 17, KVUE's Jake Garcia caught the special moment of Lockhart senior defensive end Desmond Pulliam – who has autism spectrum disorder – scoring his first career touchdown.

Since KVUE aired Pulliam's story, millions have seen his special moment online, including Washington Football Team kicker Dustin Hopkins. 

Hopkins and his wife, Gabrielle, have a son with autism spectrum disorder and live in Austin part-time. The couple saw Pulliam's story and wanted to do something special for him. 

So, Hopkins and the Washington Football Team made a video for Pulliam, which was played at the end of Lockhart's practice on Sept. 30. In it, Pulliam received congratulations from the team's defensive line, including former No. 2 overall pick Chase Young, as well as Head Coach Ron Rivera. 

Watch the video here: 

KVUE was there to capture Pulliam's reaction to his surprise. 

Pulliam also received a signed jersey from the Washington Football Team.

