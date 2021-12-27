Austin police seeking missing man, 70

Leslie Lee Barefield was last seen on Darlington Lane on Sunday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding an elderly man missing since Sunday, Dec. 26.

Leslie Lee Barefield, 70, was last seen around 9 a.m. near the 5400 block of Darlington Lane in Austin. He was wearing a dark-colored shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap.

According to police, Barefield is diagnosed with a medical condition that requires the daily use of an at-home breathing machine.

He is known to frequent a convenience store at 5029 Manor Road.

If you have any information, contact police at 512-974-5250 or call 911.