x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Austin police seeking missing man, 70

Leslie Lee Barefield was last seen on Darlington Lane on Sunday.
Credit: Austin Police Department

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding an elderly man missing since Sunday, Dec. 26.

Leslie Lee Barefield, 70, was last seen around 9 a.m. near the 5400 block of Darlington Lane in Austin. He was wearing a dark-colored shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap.

According to police, Barefield is diagnosed with a medical condition that requires the daily use of an at-home breathing machine.

He is known to frequent a convenience store at 5029 Manor Road.

If you have any information, contact police at 512-974-5250 or call 911.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

A strong cold front will deliver wintry temperatures late this weekend

CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all

All suspects in custody after SWAT standoff along US 290 frontage road

In Other News

Max hours causing airline staff shortage