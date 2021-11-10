Silver Alert issued for missing Austin man

The man is 68 years old.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly man from Austin.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, James Burtis is missing. He was last seen in the 1800 block of E. 51st St. at 11 a.m. on Nov. 10.

Burtis, 68, has short gray hair and a goatee with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, red Nike shorts, black tennis shoes and red socks.

He is 160 pounds and is 6-foot-3.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-0911.