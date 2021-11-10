x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Silver Alert issued for missing Austin man

The man is 68 years old.
Credit: Texas DPS
He's been missing since Wednesday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly man from Austin.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, James Burtis is missing. He was last seen in the 1800 block of E. 51st St. at 11 a.m. on Nov. 10.

Burtis, 68, has short gray hair and a goatee with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, red Nike shorts, black tennis shoes and red socks. 

He is 160 pounds and is 6-foot-3.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-0911.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

VIDEO: Woman who threw soup in face of Temple restaurant employee facing criminal charges, police say

Matthew McConaughey says he's against COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children

Former Williamson County sheriff, assistant county attorney face new charges in Ambler case

In Other News

RAW BODYCAM: Austin police release footage of incident where SWAT officer killed man who had shot at officers