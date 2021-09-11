VIDEO: Woman who threw soup in face of Temple restaurant employee facing criminal charges, police say

Video shows the woman arguing with an employee behind the counter of Sol De Jalisco then throwing a full serving of soup in her face.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police said criminal charges were pending against a woman who threw soup in the face of an employee at a Sol De Jalisco in Temple.

Video shows the entire incident that quickly went viral on social media.

It happened a little before 1:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at the restaurant at 4201 S. General Bruce Dr.

Police said the woman, who they did not identify, first called to complain about the soup she ordered. She spoke with Jannelle Broland who later posted a video on TikTok saying the woman was cursing at her.

The woman later came to the restaurant and is seen in the video arguing with Broland behind the counter. Police said she complained that the soup was so hot that it melted the plastic lid on top of it. The woman then suddenly throws the entire container of soup in Broland's face and quickly leaves the restaurant with a man standing next to her.

“We do not condone this type of behavior and hold our citizens to the highest standard,” Temple Police Deputy Chief Allen Teston said. “If a citizen believes they have received poor service we advise them to remain civil until the problem is resolved.”

The woman was banned from the restaurant. Police said charges were pending.

6 News was attempting to contact the woman Tuesday for a comment but her social media pages appeared to be shutdown.