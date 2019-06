MANOR, Texas — An 8-year-old boy who went missing from his family in Manor on Monday night has been found safe and well.

Nelson “Anthony” Sorrells was separated from his family at the Dollar General near the Wildhorse Creek subdivision on FM 973, Manor Police Department said.

Manor Police Department Anthony, the missing 8 yr old Manor Boy has been located. He is safe and uninjured with Manor Police.

Law enforcement and emergency crews searched the area before locating Sorrells.