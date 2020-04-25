MANCHACA, Texas — Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) deputies have launched a homicide investigation after a woman's body was found in Manchaca on the morning of Thursday, April 16.

The sheriff's office said patrol deputies responded to the 600 block of Hickory Ridge Road just before 10 a.m.

Deputies discovered the body of Janice Hughes, 70, lying in the front yard unresponsive. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

There was no evidence of trauma, and nothing about the scene or body appeared suspicious at the time, the sheriff's office said.

An autopsy performed on Thursday revealed Hughes's death was not the result of natural causes, prompting TCSO to launch a homicide investigation.

No other information is available at this time.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Man dead after officer-involved shooting in southeast Austin

Here are 10 employers hiring right now in Texas

Gov. Abbott reveals a tiered approach to re-open Texas economy