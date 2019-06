AUSTIN, Texas — At least one person has died after a crash involving a pedestrian happened in South Austin early Monday morning.

According to Austin police, the crash happened in the 12000 block of southbound I-35 just before 6 a.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS said one man was killed in the crash that involved a pedestrian.

Southbound lanes on I-35 near Onion Creek are closed. Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.