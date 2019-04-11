AUSTIN, Texas — A man died in an auto-pedestrian crash on FM 812 near Circuit of the Americas Boulevard Sunday evening, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Medics responded to the scene at 6:31 p.m. on Sunday to reports of the crash where CPR was in progress.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office said DPS was en route to to handle the investigation. TCSO and TxDOT said FM 812 was shut down due to the crash.

EMS said to expect closures & heavy traffic delays in the area. KVUE has sent a crew to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.