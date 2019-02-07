AUSTIN, Texas — A man was pronounced dead Tuesday after being found in a North Austin creek.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the man was found "in the bottom of a creek" at Clayton Lane and Middle Fiskville Road around 12:03 p.m.

Officials said to expect delays and closures in the area as crews investigate.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

