Man accused in car dealership killing found guilty of capital murder

AUSTIN, Texas — A man accused of killing a car dealership employee in 2020 was convicted of capital murder last week, according to the Travis County District Attorney's Office.

The shooting and robbery occurred on Nov. 6, 2020, at a dealership near Bullick Hollow Road and FM 620. At the time, two men, Alberto Torres and Modesto Hernandez, were arrested and charged with capital murder. The two were held on $1 million bonds.

When police arrived at the scene, they reported that two men were found with gunshot wounds. Hernandez told police that he and Torres went to the dealership with the intention of stealing a car. However, a gun fight ensued between Torres and the dealership's manager. Officials said the manager shot Torres multiple times, but Torres also shot a dealership employee, identified as 60-year-old Jerry Paul Lee.

Torres was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but Lee died at the scene.

Jury selection for the Torres trial started on Jan. 9, 2023, and testimony began a day later. The jury deliberated on Jan. 12 and found Torres guilty.

“Our office is committed to holding people who commit acts of violence accountable,” said Travis County District Attorney José Garza, adding that he hopes the verdict brings peace to the victim's family.