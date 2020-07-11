x
One person reportedly killed in northwest Austin robbery

Police believe one of the suspects was transported to the hospital after the incident.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after an attempted robbery in northwest Austin on Friday evening, according to a report for KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The report states two suspects are now in custody in connection to the attempted robbery and shooting at the intersection of Bullick Hollow Road and FM 620 around 5 p.m.

Police say one of those suspects is believed to have been taken to the hospital after being shot during the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

