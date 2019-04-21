AUSTIN, Texas — A man is facing aggravated assault charges on Sunday after chasing someone with a knife.

Austin Police say 53-year-old Robert Lopez threatened a man at Garrison Park in South Austin Tuesday night, and started running towards him with a knife. That man wasn't hurt.

Police were called to the scene at around 3 p.m. and spoke with the victim.

He claimed his girlfriend had told him a strange man had touched her inappropriately while she was walking in the park.

The victim said he had approached the man, Lopez, who started brandishing a knife and yelling, “I’m going to f**k y’all up.” He believed Lopez was going to kill him.

Police later found Lopez and arrested him. A knife was found in his pants.

Even though he didn't hurt anyone, Lopez is facing an aggravated assault charge because he threatened to seriously injure someone with the knife. His bond is set at $30,000.

