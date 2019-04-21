LIBERTY HILL, Texas — It's one of the roads in central Texas we report on a lot -- Highway 29 in Liberty Hill, where crashes or near-crashes happen every week.

That's what's given the road a bad rap.

"All up and down this stretch in Liberty Hill, from here all the way to 183," said Debbie Kenney, who drives the road all the time.

RELATED: SH 29 reopens in Liberty Hill after gravel truck spill

She and others say you need to stay alert, and on Friday being alert might have saved her life.

"I was sitting on Highway 29 to turn left ... and a gravel truck came into the left-hand lane directly at me to pass a car, and I had to swerve to miss him. Or actually I didn't swerve; I just got out of his way."

Just in the past year on 29 from 183 to 1174, there have been 59 crashes involving nearly 180 people, according to a Crash Record Information System query. The report says 28 of those were hurt or possibly hurt, while two were killed.

"I think it would help if they would reduce the speed limit just through Liberty Hill," said Kenney. "Not in between but just through the Liberty Hill, since there are so many business and people turning, I think it would really help."

RELATED: As Liberty Hill grows, so does its traffic

But not everyone there agrees.

"It's just another way to get from point A to point B in my opinion," said Kyser Wiley. "I can see the little hazards here and there, but I wouldn't label it as dangerous. I would label it as another road."

So whether you see this as a hot spot for crashes or just another road, staying alert is key.

"Just pay attention," warned Kenney. "Be aware of your surroundings."

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Food truck faces backlash over ‘LGBTQ’ shirts

Verify: Would legalizing and taxing marijuana boost the Texas economy?

Take a look inside some of Austin's 'weirdest' homes

There’s a corgi meet-up in Zilker Park next week