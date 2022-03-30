Local nonprofit offers free electrical classes, demand in jobs soar after severe weather

Skillpoint Alliance, a workforce development organization, is offering free, fast-paced classes in multiple skilled tradework fields after demand in jobs soars.

AUSTIN, Texas — After recent tornadoes devastated parts of Central Texas, it's brought to light the shortage of skilled trade workers, like electricians, in the Austin area. Homes that have been damaged, or are now without power, will need skilled tradesmen to complete these repairs.

Electrical work has picked up even more for Jeremy Flores, owner of BAE Electric in Round Rock.

"Normally we see maybe one or two calls a week for overhead services. Now, after the the tornado, we ramped up to maybe seven calls now," said Flores.

Flores said due to how quickly Austin is booming, his business keeps growing with demand.

"I think for us smaller companies, it makes it easier for us to scoop up a lot of the work that the bigger companies can't handle because there's just so much work out here," said Flores.

Local nonprofit Skillpoint Alliance is offering free, fast-paced classes to train students to meet the need for electricians, plumbers and other technician jobs. The organization is offering free, fast-paced classes in the manufacturing, plumbing, electrical and HVAC fields.

Geoffrey Jackson is one of the instructors. He said due to high demand, all of his students could land jobs by graduation.

"Look around Austin. Roads are going in everywhere, companies are moving to town, and when they build the new buildings, they need plumbing, they need electrical, they need HVAC," said Jackson.

The 4-to-5-week courses offered will allow students in the pre-apprentice electrical program to obtain their OSHA 10 certification during their program, and assistance is provided to obtain the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration (TDLR) Electrical Apprentice License.

The plumbing classes are already underway and electrical classes begin Monday, but instructors said it's not too late for students to sign up.

Skillpoint Alliance said the on-the-job training and apprenticeship programs will allow graduates to earn increasing wages while learning a trade that's always in demand.