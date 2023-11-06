Homicide investigation launched after 2 bodies found in Llano River

The sheriff's office identified the victims as Mark Baldwin and Kellie Leeann McCormick. Both of them are from Kingsland.

Example video title will go here for this video

KINGSLAND, Texas — The Llano County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people as homicides after their bodies were found floating in the Llano River.

Deputies responded to a 911 call after someone found the bodies in the river at about 10 a.m. Saturday near "The Slab" in Kingsland, a popular swimming area.

The sheriff's office identified the victims as Mark Baldwin and Kellie Leeann McCormick. Both of them are from Kingsland.

Investigators have not shared any details about how they died or whether they have any leads on a suspect.

The Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation.

If you know anything that could help investigators, you're asked to call the Llano County Sheriff's Office at 325-247-5767 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 866-756-8477.