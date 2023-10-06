Police searching for driver in East Austin hit-and-run

The crash happened at the intersection of East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Harvey Street around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are looking for a driver suspected in a hit-and-run.

The crash happened at the intersection of East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Harvey Street around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

Police say the driver of a Dodge Ram truck hit and forced a driver of an SUV onto the sidewalk. The SUV then hit a residential fence and telephone pole.

The driver of the pickup left the scene without attempting to render aid or call 911.

The victim did not have any life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model, dark colored – possibly green – with black-colored rims and possible damage on the front passenger side.

Anyone with any information about the driver or truck should contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.