Llano County Library System could close after judge orders the county to return banned books

LLANO, Texas — Controversy started brewing over certain books in the Llano County Library System two years ago when residents complained that certain stories were inappropriate for children. Those stories got removed from the shelves at the instruction of a county judge and commissioner.

Some of the books they removed were children's books like "The Butt and Fart Books" which show bodily functions in a comedic manner, "In the Night Kitchen" by Maurice Sendak, "It's Perfectly Normal" by Robbie H. Harris, "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents," "They Called Themselves the K.K.K.: The Birth of an American Terrorist Group," "Being Jazz: My Life as a (Transgender) Teen" and "Spinning."

Opposed to censorship in her public library, Leila Green Little decided to file a lawsuit against the County, the county judge, all of the county commissioners, the library director and four members of the Library Advisory Board.

A federal judge ruled in her favor and ordered the County to put the books back within 24 hours. Now, the Commissioners Court of Llano County will meet on April 13 at 3 p.m. to discuss closing the library system.

"It's like what toddlers do when they don't get their way, right? They throw a tantrum. The County lost in court and now they are responding by threatening to shut down the library," Green Little said.

Some Llano County parents say a closure is a scenario that would take away basic needs from the people who need it most.

"I fear the lack of information being readily available and entertainment quite frankly," parent Alecia Morrison said. "Quite frankly, the nursing home communities, they should have as much access to news and books and everything else they want. And when you take this away, what's their other option? Where are they going to go?"

"There are so many people who don't have internet or resources to knowledge outside of the public school system that when this is gone, all of that will be gone too," fellow parent Zoya Farzampour said.

KVUE reached out to Llano County Judge Ron Cunningham who will be at the meeting on Thursday but he declined to comment.

