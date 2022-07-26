State Rep. James Talarico among those participating in 'read-in' protest at Texas Capitol

The read-in is being held during the House Public Education Committee's hearing on curriculum and school censorship.

AUSTIN, Texas — A coalition protesting book censorship in Texas public schools is holding a "read-in" in the Capitol rotunda Tuesday morning.

The "Teach the Truth Coalition" is holding its protest during the House Public Education Committee's hearing on curriculum and school censorship. The group said the event will "highlight targeted books and community members who support access to honest and accurate education."

The group intends to gather at the rotunda to read books that have been "targeted," and attendees will hear from educators, students and parents "who have been affected by educational censorship in Texas," according to the coalition.

State Rep. James Talarico (D-Round Rock), who is a member of the House Public Education Committee, will be among those participating in the read-in.

Over the past year, some lawmakers and public officials have increased attempts to restrict reading material in states across the U.S., including Texas.

Happening now:



A “Teach The Truth Read-In” Protest is happening in the #Texas Capitol rotunda.



They’re protesting the recent movement of banning books in certain school libraries.



This is as the House Public Education Committee is holding a school curriculum hearing.@KVUE pic.twitter.com/34r6rNb3dO — Conner Board (@ConnerBoard) July 26, 2022

Shortly after Krause initiated the inquiry, Gov. Greg Abbott asked the Texas Association of School Boards to determine the extent to which "pornography or other inappropriate content" exists in Texas public schools and to remove it if found.

In December, Williamson County commissioners initially withheld CARES Act funding from Leander and Round Rock ISDs because of certain reading material available to students that was deemed inappropriate. The commissioners later approved funding for the districts.

Also in December, the Llano County Library temporarily shut down for several days as a group of librarians conducted a "thorough review" of every children's book in the library, at the behest of the Llano County Commissioners Court. The librarians were checking to make sure all of the reading material for younger readers included subjects that were age-appropriate.

Months later, Llano County residents sued county officials and library leaders for restricting and banning books.

In February 2022, KVUE reported that a group of students at Vandegrift High School in Leander ISD had formed a "Banned Book Club." That same month, a Bastrop independent book store hosted a banned book giveaway. Students across Texas have continued to push back against book bans.

In June 2022, KVUE reported that the Austin Public Library and BookPeople have partnered to host "Banned Camp," a series of summer events involving reading and discussing banned books.

