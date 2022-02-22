x
LIST: Austin-area specials for National Margarita Day

With highs in the 80s, Tuesday is a perfect day for a margarita.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texans know that a good way to celebrate beautiful weather is a cold margarita on a patio. Thankfully, though a cold front will move in overnight, the only ice and salt in Tuesday's forecast will be in the glasses of people celebrating National Margarita Day.

We've rounded up a list of some of the specials that local restaurants and bars will be offering Tuesday:

Chili's Bar & Grill

  • $3 House Margaritas, $5 Margarita of the Month, $6 Presidentes, $7 Premium Margaritas
  • Where: all locations

Chuy's

  • Add $2 to make any regular house or frozen margarita a grande and keep the commemorative cup. Or add a $1 floater to your favorite margarita
  • Where: all locations

Dos Salsas

  • $4.99 margaritas and Fruiti Ritas
  • Where: 11301 Burnet Road, Building 1

El Naranjo

  • All margaritas are 10% off, whether you build your own or try their Margarita Clásica 
  • Where: 2717 S. Lamar Blvd., STE 1085

Fish City Grill

  • $6 Frozen Gold Margaritas, $6.50 Prickly Pear Margaritas, $7 Spicy Silver Margaritas, $9.50 Perfect Patrón Margaritas
  • Where: 1019 W. University Ave., Suite 1025 in Georgetown

Fresa's South First

  • Teaming up with Lalo Spirits for three one-day-only margaritas: Lalo Watermelon, Lalo Classic and Lalo Ginger-Serrano. While supplies last
  • Where: 1703 S. First Street

Manuel's Regional Mexican Cooking

  • $2 off margaritas with a tag on social media
  • Where: 10201 Jollyville Road

Taco Cabana

  • $2 TC Margaritas
  • Where: Not available at all locations – call ahead to verify

Taquero Mucho

  • $6 pink house margaritas, $8 Espolon margaritas, $4 house tequila shots.
  • Where: 508 West Ave. and 11101 Burnet Road, A150

Trudy's

  • $5.99 Mexican Martinis and $5.99 build-your-own margarita bar with customizable flavors and rim choices
  • Where: Trudy's North Star at 8820 Burnet Road and Trudy's South Star at 901-C Little Texas Lane

Z'Tejas Southwest Grill

  • All tequila is half-off. The restaurant will also be serving a special Black Diamond Margarita in a souvenir cup
  • Where: 1110 W. Sixth Street

