AUSTIN, Texas — Storms that moved through the Central Texas region on Monday were brief but lasted long enough for lightning to set a home on fire in northeast Austin.

The incident happened at around 6 p.m. at a house on Dominique Drive, west of Dessau Road.

The Austin Fire Department said the blaze was contained to the attic area and it took about 30 minutes to put out.

Four adults and three children live there and are OK, but have been displaced by the fire.

