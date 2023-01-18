1 dead in Liberty Hill police shooting

An investigation is underway in the area of 1800 RM 1869.

LIBERTY HILL, Texas — A suspect is dead after a police shooting in Liberty Hill on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Liberty Hill Police Department responded to the area of 1800 RM 1869 around 3 p.m. after Williamson County officials first received a 911 call from the area.

Based on initial reports, it's believed the suspect was trespassing in the area before police arrived. No officers were seriously injured.

The suspect was taken to a local medical center, where they were later pronounced deceased.

An investigation is underway by the Texas Rangers and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

The City of Liberty Hill confirmed its officer was assisting the sheriff's office at the time of the shooting.

The roadway is expected to be closed for the next couple hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.