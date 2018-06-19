AUSTIN -- Three women have filed a federal lawsuit claiming that the Travis County District Attorney's office and the Austin Police Department violate the rights of women and discriminate based on gender when handling sexual assault cases.

The lawsuit states that although more than 1,000 women report sexual assault incidents to APD each year, less than 10 cases make it to trial.

In a press conference Tuesday morning, Marina Conner -- one of the three plaintiffs in this case -- said she didn't feel prioritized by APD or the Travis County DA office during her sexual assault case.

"I actually feel the police and DA were working against me. I felt and feel like I was silenced," said Conner. "None of this would have happened to me if Austin had made women like me a priority."

RELATED:

Sexual assault exam numbers spike during 2018 SXSW festival, SAFE says

UT reminds students of support program amid alleged sexual assault of student

According to the lawsuit, Travis County DA Margaret Moore has made several public comments stating that acquaintance rapes are more of a "traumatic occurrence" than a criminal act.

The lawsuit also alleges that APD's sexual assault unit had a wall with photos of victims whose claims had been "debunked" by officers as "trophies of their investigations which determined allegations by purported victims were unsubstantiated.”

Although women make up 91 percent of sexual assault victims, the only case taken to trial in 2017 involved a male victim, the lawsuit stated.

“It is shocking that the vast majority of women who survive sexual assault are provided so little protection or recourse, and are essentially blamed for the refusal of law enforcement to seek justice in their cases,” said Jennifer Ecklund, Thompson & Knight lead counsel for the plaintiffs. “Women go to authorities in order to seek justice and to protect other women, but the policies and practices of law enforcement instead re-traumatize survivors while allowing their attackers to walk free.”

The plaintiffs in the case are Amy Smith, Julie Ann Nitsch and Marina Conner and the defendants are the City of Austin, Travis County DA Moore, Rosemary Lehmberg and Travis County, Texas.

KVUE has reached out to the Travis County DA's office and the Austin PD. The Travis County Sheriff's Office told KVUE that they do not comment on pending litigation.

© 2018 KVUE