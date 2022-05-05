x
Family displaced after large fire at Oak Hill home

No one was injured in the fire.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department helped put out a fire that nearly full-engulfed an Oak Hill home early Thursday morning.

Fire crews arrived just before 2 a.m. Thursday at a home on High Valley Road.

Firefighters say everyone inside the home made it out safely, but this wasn't an easy fire to put out. Crews called in a 25,000-gallon tanker because there were no fire hydrants close by.

Oak Hill firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.

No additional information is available at this time.

