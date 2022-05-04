Austin's Pecan Street Festival returns this weekend

The festival, which is usually held in both the spring and fall, has been canceled the past two years.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in September 2021, when the fall Pecan Street Festival was canceled.

The Pecan Street Festival will return to Downtown Austin this weekend after two years of cancellations.

The festival is free and will be held in the Sixth Street Historic District, between Brazos Street and Interstate 35, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Typically, the festival is held twice yearly, once in May and once in September.

This weekend's fest will be the first since 2019 after years of pandemic-related cancelations. Last September, the festival was canceled due to COVID-19 and because the City denied its special events permit.

According to its website, the juried festival attracts hundreds of artisans offering handcrafted creations. This being Austin, there is also a stacked lineup of live music scheduled across both days.

In addition to arts and music, Austin Public Health will also be providing free COVID-19 vaccinations on-site. Learn more.

Proceeds from the festival are donated by the Pecan Street Association to several local nonprofits and municipal aid organizations.

Wondering why it's called the Pecan Street Festival? According to the fest's website, when Edwin Waller designed Austin's street grid, he named north-south streets after Texas rivers and recommended numeric designations for east-west streets. Instead, those streets were named after trees – a decision that was later reversed when the streets were renamed with numbers. Pecan Street is now Sixth Street, but the festival honors its original name.

If you can't make it this weekend, the fall Pecan Street Festival is scheduled for Sept. 17 and 18.

