Ash Pavilion in Kyle nears completion; private ribbon-cutting ceremony to be held this weekend

Ash Crane wanted to share his love of hockey with the community.

KYLE, Texas — Twelve-year-old Ash Crane may have a congenital heart defect, but that's not what defines him.

“Through all of this, he has remained one of the happiest kids I have ever seen,” said his mom, Lisa. “Ash’s hope is to share his love of hockey with the community with the development of a multi-use hockey pavilion in Kyle."

And now, his hope is almost a reality.

The City of Kyle and Make-A-Wish Central and South Texas have teamed up to bring it to life, dubbing the space Ash Pavilion. The four-year project is almost finished.

The City will be hosting a private – due to COVID-19 – ribbon-cutting ceremony for the roller rink on Oct. 3. It will also be streamed live on the City of Kyle's Facebook page around 11 a.m. and feature a 30-minute hockey exhibition game with the Chaparral Ice.

"This pavilion was a collective outpour of care. From Make-A-Wish to all the amazing individuals and businesses in our city that came together to make Ash's dream come true – it's just been an incredible thing to witness," Kyle Mayor Travis Mitchell said. "We're truly thankful to Ash for sharing his love of hockey with the community."

“This has been an incredible story of inspiration that brings out the best in our community,” said Kathrin Brewer, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Central & South Texas. “Ash’s generous wish to share his love of hockey brought the City of Kyle and friends together to create something that is so much more than any of us could have imagined. The reverberations will be even more exciting.”

The pavilion was made possible by donations from Make-A-Wish, Texas Stars Foundation, Southwest Water Company, City of Kyle, TF Harper and Associates, Lewis Signs, Asif, Doucet and Associates, Rick Coleman, Smart Paint, Majestic Realty, Anthem, Six Creeks, Robert McDonald, John Doucet, Charles Teeple, Dave Mahn, Kathy Roecker, Penny Krug, Gayle Wismar, Jennifer Cavazos, Rick Sheldon, Scott Felder, Richard Hill and Paige Saenz.