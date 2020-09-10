Javier Ambler mural to be unveiled at Home Slice Pizza

The mural was created by Williamson County portrait artist Devon Clarkson.

AUSTIN, Texas — This weekend, family, friends and supporters of Javier Ambler will gather at Home Slice Pizza on South Congress Avenue for the unveiling of a new mural in his memory.

The unveiling will include refreshments courtesy of Home Slice. Speakers include Ambler’s sister, Kimberly Ambler-Jones, as well as other friends and supporters.

The mural was created by a local Williamson County portrait artist, Devon Clarkson.

"The mural is special to us, a place to reflect and remember my brother while we continue fighting for answers," said Ambler-Jones.

She also thanked Home Slice “for their donation and providing the perfect location to make this mural a reality and the opportunity to support a talented Black artist like Devon.”

The event was organized by Justice for Javier Ambler, which has fought for answers and accountability from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office after Ambler was killed in custody last year.