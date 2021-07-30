Odd Duck in Austin has one of the best burgers in the US, report says

Big Travel 7 ranked the burger as No. 14 on its list of the "50 Best Burgers in the United States."

AUSTIN, Texas — A global travel site says an Austin restaurant's burger is not only the best in Texas but one of the best in the U.S.

Big 7 Travel named Odd Duck’s burger No. 14 on its annual list of the “50 Best Burgers In The United States.” The global travel site takes suggestions from its audience and editorial team to come up with the list.

There’s only one burger on the menu at Odd Duck, a Wagyu burger with green chile, pork jam, tostada, turnip relish and beer cheese. That didn’t didn’t matter to respondents though, as it made the list full of “new and creative burgers.”

“The craftmanship that goes into making the burgers at Odd Duck speaks for itself, with a focus on local ingredients and doing things the proper, homemade way,” Big 7 Travel wrote.

The restaurant started as a trailer and is “shaped by our craftsmen’s approach to cooking, the culture of our city, the creativity of our staff and the products from our amazing farmers,” according to its website.

Other menu items include a mushroom chorizo quesadilla, fried whole quail with creamed corn and a host of cocktails, beer and wine.

Big 7 Travel also created a list of the 25 best burgers in Texas in 2020. Odd Duck ranked No. 11 on that list, and another Austin restaurant, Contigo, made the list for its burger selection.