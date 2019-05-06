AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, the City of Austin Public Works Department will be hosting its second community meeting over the Longhorn Dam Multimodal Improvement project.

Talks of change and improvements started in 2018 when the city began working on a preliminary engineering report to evaluate the possibility of a new pedestrian and bicycle bridge of Lady Bird Lake, as well as review some possible improvements to the existing bridge.

At Monday's meeting, the project team will present and collect public feedback on alternatives for the final design of the new bridge and go over suggestions to better improve the existing bridge at the Longhorn Dam.

According to the Public Works Department, physical conditions at the existing bridge currently include:

Sidewalks that are four feet wide due to concrete barriers

Sidewalk width and rail that is not ADA compliant

Western sidewalk serves Ann and Roy Butler Trail

Dam maintenance results in trail closures

Trail connections to north and south are difficult at times.

At the last community meeting, the department collected more than 550 responses. The top three categories in which responses were collected for are in regards to safety, width and bicycle accommodations. To see the results in full, click here.

Monday's meeting is open house-style with no formal presentation. Here are the details:

Date: Monday, June 10

Time: Any time between 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Place: Fiesta Gardens located at 2101 Jesse E. Segovia St.

There will be a total of three public meetings for the project. The project team will present a final recommendation on a bridge alignment and interim improvements at the final meeting.

