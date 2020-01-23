AUSTIN, Texas — About 1,000 volunteers will gather on Saturday to count Austin's homeless. This is all part of the annual Point In Time Count (PIT Count).

The volunteers with Austin's Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) will fan out across the city to identify people living on the streets, in cars and tents.

The 2019 PIT count found that there were more than 2,200 homeless people in Austin. However, crews believe that number will be much higher this year.

The organization told KVUE more volunteers will allow for a more accurate count.

"Obviously, the Point In Time Count has its limitations. It’s a required count for us," said ECHO's Matt Mollica, explaining the data collected goes to HUD for funding purposes. "I think what’s important to recognize is that we do think that there are better mechanisms out there in terms of how we conceptualize the number of people in need in our community."

Mollica added that some data shows there could be thousands more homeless people.

He said people who need housing fill out coordinated assessments and then are put into the system. There are somewhere between 7,500 to 8,000 people in the coordinated entry system, and Mollica said he thinks the number of homeless people in Austin and Travis County is closer to the system's number.

