AUSTIN, Texas — It's a sight no renter wants to see: tents, trash and abandoned furniture outside their living room window.

But it's become a recurring problem at Arrowhead Park Apartments off of North Lamar Boulevard and Masterson Pass in North Austin – and the property management group can't seem to find a solution.

RELATED: More storage options for the homeless could be coming to Austin

"Our concern is that there's illegal activity going on. We see it every day," Cecil Domel, Belco Equities' area supervisor, told KVUE.

The homeless camp bordering the privacy fence of the apartment complex has grown dramatically within the past six months, Domel said, and multiple tents, mattresses and debris now line the complex's border and parts of the creek channel.

"Some people can look over their balconies, out their living room windows, and see what goes on over there," he said.

The problem crosses property lines and into Domel's gated community.

"We have homeless people that are literally passing out in our common areas, in our clubhouse, in our breezeways, wandering around the property, not knowing where they're at because of whatever substance they're on," he said.

Last week, maintenance staff took a video of a man who had wandered onto the property. He appears to be incoherent.

"It's not to vilify anybody, it's to get them some help. We know these people are not just trying to survive. They're involved in illegal activity, and that's what concerns us," Domel said.

KVUE also caught a group of teenagers visiting the tents before leaving the area.

Domel told KVUE he has contacted multiple City departments for help, but he hasn't received any.

"Austin police told us that as long as they're not doing anything illegal, they're allowed to be there. So, they almost have to catch them in the act," he said.

Now he's asking Gov. Greg Abbott to step in, hoping to get the area around his community back under control.

RELATED: 'That's not a place to camp' | Homeless camp at Gillis Park in South Austin keeping some families away

"It's a dangerous situation. It's dangerous for our residents. It's dangerous for our staff, and we just want it to go away somehow," Domel said.

A spokesperson with the City's Watershed Protection Department told KVUE that it's the private property owner's responsibility to clean up the area around the channel. City crews are only responsible for big items in the channel, like a tree trunk.

However, Domel said his property line ends at the fence. The tents and debris are on the other side of it.

KVUE reached out to the Austin Police Department for comment but has not yet heard back.

WATCH: Austin City Council working to help the homeless

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Georgetown family being sued by neighbor over playscape for terminally-ill son

New Austin Whataburger is the most Austin Whataburger yet

Passenger allegedly fires 3 shots at Austin man's car during road rage incident

Aaron Watson, Eli Young Band among acts playing at 2020 Rodeo Austin