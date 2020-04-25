SAN MARCOS, Texas — Actor and Austin native Glen Powell is remembering his close friend, fallen San Marcos Officer Justin Putnam.

Putnam, 31, was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance call in San Marcos on Saturday, April 18. Two of his fellow San Marcos Police Department officers were also critically injured.

On April 24, Powell took to Instagram to remember Putnam, one of his closest friends since childhood.

"Justin was a spark of joy. He was goofy, enthusiastic, fearless and loyal. Justin loved everyone and everyone loved him; he had an ability to make everyone feel like his best friend," Powell wrote. "It’s what made him a great officer. He was the type of guy you wanted to carry that badge."

You can read Powell's full message below:

"A week ago my friend, Officer Justin Putnam, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in San Marcos, Texas. He’d been one of my closest friends since I was eleven years old.

This past week I’ve been reflecting on our friendship, living in memories, watching old videos, and trying to sum up someone who marched alongside me in so many different chapters of my life and whose approach to life really helped define my own.

Justin was a spark of joy. He was goofy, enthusiastic, fearless, and loyal. Justin loved everyone and everyone loved him; he had an ability to make everyone feel like his best friend. It’s what made him a great officer. He was the type of guy you wanted to carry that badge.

But I can’t think of Justin without thinking of the twinkle of mischief in his eyes. He would do just about anything for a good story or to make people laugh. I always found it truly hilarious that the guy who convinced me to break more laws as a teenager became a police officer. But it made sense because he was always a protector, of his family, his friends, and to anyone who needed help. He always said that being an officer gave him such happiness because every day he could come to the rescue of someone in need.

These are uncertain times that highlight the things we can take for granted. But more importantly the people we can take for granted. Tomorrow isn’t promised, but today please thank the men and women putting themselves in harm’s way to ensure our safety.

I’ll miss you, JPut. See you on the other side."

RELATED:

San Marcos PD receives outpouring of community support following officer shooting

Procession honors fallen San Marcos officer

'He was such a family man' | Family of fallen San Marcos officer remembers him as protector, family man, jokester

'It's just heartbreaking' | Fallen San Marcos officer Justin Putnam remembered by Westwood High School coach, teammate

Putnam leaves behind a fiancée and a family with a history in law enforcement.

Donations can be made to:

Family of Officer Justin Putnam

C/O Interim Police Chief Bob Klett

San Marcos Police Department

2300 S. Interstate 35

San Marcos, TX, 78666

WATCH: Family mourns loss of fallen San Marcos PD officer

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Gov. Abbott reveals a tiered approach to re-open Texas economy

LIST: Austin businesses close permanently during COVID-19 pandemic

Here are 10 employers hiring right now in Texas

'The Eyes of Texas' like you've never heard it before: 25 UT percussionists create mini-masterpiece