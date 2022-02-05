San Marcos Activity Center to reopen Monday, May 2

The center closed in late October after a pipe failure caused several inches of water to cover the facility.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The San Marcos Activity Center is set to reopen on Monday.

The center, located at 501 East Hopkins St., closed in late October after a pipe failure caused several inches of water to cover the facility. The City of San Marcos said new carpet, hardwood flooring, tile, doors and sheetrock were installed throughout the facility and power and plumbing have been restored.

The City was responsible for an initial $2,500 in deductible costs. The total cost for the repair project was $2.5 million. The City said the Texas Municipal League Intergovernmental Risk Pool is still assessing the cause of the pipe failure.

Memberships have been suspended since the closure in October but will resume on May 2. Automatic payments will be drafted starting June 1.

The center's hours of operation are:

Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. (pool to close at 8:30 p.m.)

Friday, 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Closed on Sundays

The City said in-person Total Wellness classes will resume at the Activity Center upon its reopening, but virtual class options will still be available. Click here for a complete schedule and group fitness class options.

For more information about the center, email activitycenterinfo@sanmarcostx.gov or call 512-393-8280.

