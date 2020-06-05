CEDAR PARK, Texas — Former Leander High School star Greg Kelley has filed a lawsuit against the City of Cedar Park and two law enforcement officers over his wrongful conviction.

In 2014, Kelley was convicted of sexual assault of a child and sentenced to 25 years in prison. In 2017, his case was reopened after his defense attorneys brought in new evidence that someone else was responsible for the crime. In November 2019, Kelley was declared innocent and was fully exonerated.

Kelley is suing the City of Cedar Park, former police chief Sean Mannix and Christopher Dailey, who was the lead investigator in the case.

The lawsuit states that the investigation was "incompetent, in bad faith and fundamentally flawed."

According to the lawsuit, after Kelley was found innocent, the Cedar Park Police Department continued to "torment" him by spreading false information about him in the community.

Kelley is seeking monetary damages for mental anguish and emotional distress, the impairment of his reputation, among other things.

KVUE is going to reach out to the City of Cedar Park, Mannix and Dailey for a comment in response to this lawsuit.

