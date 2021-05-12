Gov. Abbott to sign 'Second Amendment Legislation' at Alamo Hall

The bill signing will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Alamo in San Antonio. A live stream will be provided in this article.

SAN ANTONIO — Governor Abbott is expected to sign several bills related to "Second Amendment Legislation" Thursday morning at Alamo Hall on the grounds of the Alamo in downtown San Antonio.

The bills that he will sign include Senate Bills 19, 20, and 550, and House Bills 957, 1500, 1927, and 2622. House Bill 1927 is often referred to as "permitless carry" and removes the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to carry handguns if they’re not prohibited by state or federal law from possessing a gun. Gov. Abbott did already sign the bill officially and Thursday's signing will be ceremonial.

Before approving the bill, the Senate tacked on several amendments to address concerns by law enforcement groups that opposed permitless carry, worried it would endanger officers and make it easier for criminals to get guns.

The compromise lawmakers reached behind closed doors kept intact a number of changes the Senate made to the House bill, including striking a provision that would have barred officers from questioning people based only on their possession of a handgun.

The deal also preserves a Senate amendment enhancing the criminal penalties for felons and family violence offenders caught carrying. Among other Senate changes that made it into the law was a requirement that the Texas Department of Public Safety offer a free online course on gun safety.